e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Sells $1,107,437.22 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,107,437.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Tarang Amin sold 30,425 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $774,924.75.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.09. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 2.00.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,184,000 after acquiring an additional 904,144 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,845,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,394,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,314,000 after acquiring an additional 587,364 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,727,000 after acquiring an additional 394,192 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,112,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

