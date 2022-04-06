Tarang Amin Sells 42,561 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,107,437.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Tarang Amin sold 30,425 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $774,924.75.

NYSE ELF opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,219,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,758,000 after buying an additional 156,322 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,727,000 after buying an additional 394,192 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,278,000 after buying an additional 182,823 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,453,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,226,000 after buying an additional 170,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,137,000 after buying an additional 22,919 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

