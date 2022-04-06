Insider Selling: Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Director Sells $919,750.00 in Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $65.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.64 and a 12-month high of $277.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 368.20% and a negative net margin of 152.12%. The business had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 21.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Novavax by 201.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Novavax by 27.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Novavax by 8.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Novavax by 134.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.86.

Novavax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

