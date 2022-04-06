Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given New GBX 145 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 145 ($1.90) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.23) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 230 ($3.02) to GBX 225 ($2.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.23) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 171.93 ($2.25).

VOD stock opened at GBX 125.14 ($1.64) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £35.49 billion and a PE ratio of -250.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 129.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.43. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.87).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

