Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 560 ($7.34) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SHB. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.51) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.18) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 630 ($8.26) to GBX 650 ($8.52) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 635 ($8.33).

SHB opened at GBX 610 ($8.00) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 8.09. Shaftesbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 528 ($6.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 668.50 ($8.77). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 594.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 611.37. The stock has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

