Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Price Target Lowered to GBX 710 at Morgan Stanley

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 740 ($9.70) to GBX 710 ($9.31) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PHNX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.10) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phoenix Group to an overweight rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.49) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.43) to GBX 750 ($9.84) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 815 ($10.69) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 770.83 ($10.11).

Shares of PHNX stock opened at GBX 626.40 ($8.22) on Tuesday. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of GBX 559.20 ($7.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 764.37 ($10.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 637.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 648.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 24.80 ($0.33) dividend. This is a positive change from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.56%.

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Nicholas Lyons bought 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 686 ($9.00) per share, with a total value of £20,237 ($26,540.33). Also, insider Andrew Briggs sold 47,227 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 645 ($8.46), for a total transaction of £304,614.15 ($399,493.97). Insiders purchased 4,874 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,284 in the last quarter.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services segments. The UK Heritage segment accepts incremental premiums on in-force policies. The UK Open segment offers workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions products under the SunLife brand.

