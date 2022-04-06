iomart Group (LON:IOM) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOMGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 354 ($4.64) price target on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of IOM stock opened at GBX 184.80 ($2.42) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. iomart Group has a 1 year low of GBX 136 ($1.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 317.50 ($4.16). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 161.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 167.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £203.14 million and a PE ratio of 20.20.

iomart Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

