iomart Group (LON:IOM) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 354 ($4.64) price target on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of IOM stock opened at GBX 184.80 ($2.42) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. iomart Group has a 1 year low of GBX 136 ($1.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 317.50 ($4.16). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 161.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 167.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £203.14 million and a PE ratio of 20.20.

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

