Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Echo Energy (LON:ECHO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

LON ECHO opened at GBX 0.49 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.04 million and a PE ratio of -0.29. Echo Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.40 ($0.02). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.50.

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

