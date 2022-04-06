Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MTRO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on Metro Bank from GBX 82 ($1.08) to GBX 77 ($1.01) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Metro Bank stock opened at GBX 92.20 ($1.21) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 91.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 99.60. Metro Bank has a one year low of GBX 70.89 ($0.93) and a one year high of GBX 147.80 ($1.94). The company has a market capitalization of £158.97 million and a PE ratio of -0.65.

In other news, insider Nick Winsor bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £45,500 ($59,672.13).

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

