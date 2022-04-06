Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $100,000 in SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 49,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

NASDAQ SURG opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 million and a P/E ratio of -2.75. SurgePays, Inc. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $4.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SURG. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of SurgePays from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SurgePays in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director David Allen May purchased 53,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,572.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community.

