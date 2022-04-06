Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $122,000 Stock Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASX. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 43,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,417 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 74,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,433,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 124,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 36,853.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,187,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASE Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASE Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 25.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Profile (Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.