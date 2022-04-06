Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Adagene Inc. is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adagene from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adagene in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adagene during the second quarter valued at about $298,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adagene during the third quarter valued at about $851,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adagene by 210.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after buying an additional 959,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.
Adagene Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adagene (ADAG)
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adagene (ADAG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.