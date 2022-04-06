MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) by 147.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MoneyLion were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ML. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter worth approximately $88,878,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,328,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,260,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,529,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,546,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Diwakar Choubey purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Gary purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $152,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

ML stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. MoneyLion Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on MoneyLion from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

