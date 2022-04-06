Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 7,200 ($94.43) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RKT. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,480 ($98.10) to GBX 7,460 ($97.84) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($72.13) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,800 ($115.41) to GBX 9,100 ($119.34) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,520 ($98.62).

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 5,908 ($77.48) on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($64.33) and a one year high of GBX 6,816 ($89.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,917.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,010.87. The company has a market cap of £42.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,324.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.33) per share. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.80%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

