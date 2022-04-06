Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Longboard Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.17.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $71.33 million and a PE ratio of -2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.11). Research analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 237.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 40,282 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,092,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $135,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $968,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

