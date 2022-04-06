KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Get KBC Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KBCSY. Barclays downgraded shares of KBC Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.30 to $63.80 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KBC Group from €87.00 ($95.60) to €71.00 ($78.02) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of KBC Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €78.00 ($85.71) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KBC Group from €83.00 ($91.21) to €79.00 ($86.81) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.35.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $49.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.42.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBC Group (KBCSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.