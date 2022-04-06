James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JAMES HARDI-ADR pioneered the development of fibre cement technology in the 1980’s. They have many product applications including: External siding, trim and fascia, ceiling lining and flooring, partitioning, decorative columns, fencing and drainage pipes. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JHX. Morgan Stanley cut shares of James Hardie Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CLSA raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:JHX opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97. James Hardie Industries has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $41.85.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 46.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,828,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,383,000 after purchasing an additional 41,805 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,091,000 after acquiring an additional 111,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,109,000 after acquiring an additional 21,419 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. 12.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

