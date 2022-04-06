Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at UBS Group

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $336.96.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $231.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $185.82 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.24, for a total value of $107,690.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,325. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

