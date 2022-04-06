United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Rating Reiterated by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reissued their peer perform rating on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UPS. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.75.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $197.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $171.20 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $171.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.