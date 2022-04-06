Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Sells $782,550.00 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $782,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00.

ADI stock opened at $159.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.81 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.13 and its 200 day moving average is $169.80. The firm has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,317,754,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,912,000 after acquiring an additional 569,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,548,089,000 after purchasing an additional 305,461 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,571 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,893,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,487,000 after purchasing an additional 120,370 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADI. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.76.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

