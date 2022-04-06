Jason Eric Evans Sells 11,467 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 11,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $630,226.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jason Eric Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Jason Eric Evans sold 14,065 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $693,404.50.

On Friday, March 11th, Jason Eric Evans sold 5,061 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $276,634.26.

On Monday, February 28th, Jason Eric Evans sold 14,071 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $735,209.75.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.63 and a twelve month high of $69.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.88.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

