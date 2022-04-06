Jason Eric Evans Sells 11,467 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 11,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $630,226.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jason Eric Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Jason Eric Evans sold 14,065 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $693,404.50.

On Friday, March 11th, Jason Eric Evans sold 5,061 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $276,634.26.

On Monday, February 28th, Jason Eric Evans sold 14,071 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $735,209.75.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.63 and a twelve month high of $69.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.88.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SGRY shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,280,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 26,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,580,000 after buying an additional 259,833 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 15,734 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

