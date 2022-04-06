vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VTVT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. They set a sell rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of VTVT opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of -1.59. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $3.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTVT. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 1,575.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 34,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

See Also

