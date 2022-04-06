Reed’s (REED) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Reed’s to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Reed’s and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s 0 0 2 0 3.00 Reed’s Competitors 215 758 1019 36 2.43

Reed’s presently has a consensus price target of $1.05, indicating a potential upside of 304.94%. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 34.06%. Given Reed’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Reed’s is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.8% of Reed’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Reed’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Reed’s has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s’ competitors have a beta of 1.10, indicating that their average share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Reed’s and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s $49.60 million -$16.40 million -1.53 Reed’s Competitors $5.72 billion $412.51 million -94.82

Reed’s’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Reed’s and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s -33.07% -187.58% -67.39% Reed’s Competitors 3.91% 0.12% 2.03%

Summary

Reed’s competitors beat Reed’s on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Reed’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

