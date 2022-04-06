Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

MTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CL King lowered their target price on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $63.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.37. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $476.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Minerals Technologies (Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.