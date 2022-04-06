Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) will post $1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the lowest is $1.20. Hancock Whitney reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $6.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hancock Whitney.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $318.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 132.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 36.7% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.88. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $39.07 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.