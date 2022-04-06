Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWCGet Rating) will post $1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the lowest is $1.20. Hancock Whitney reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $6.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $318.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 132.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 36.7% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.88. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $39.07 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.