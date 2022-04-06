Analysts Expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). EverQuote reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.31 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVER shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.67 million, a PE ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.52. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $37.74.

In other news, Director David B. Blundin acquired 2,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $43,776.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Blundin acquired 20,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $303,980.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,103,077 shares of company stock valued at $16,468,563 and sold 14,102 shares valued at $223,167. 37.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in EverQuote by 21.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 257,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

