Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 4,840 ($63.48) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,800 ($102.30) to GBX 4,980 ($65.31) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,955.55 ($104.34).

Shares of LON JET opened at GBX 2,954.50 ($38.75) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,916.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,170.90. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of GBX 2,120 ($27.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,097 ($106.19). The company has a market cap of £6.35 billion and a PE ratio of -6.48.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

