Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.88

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.88 and traded as high as C$6.16. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$6.10, with a volume of 120,624 shares traded.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$632.77 million and a PE ratio of 12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.41, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Rogers Sugar ( TSE:RSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$230.76 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.43%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total transaction of C$187,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$375,020.10. Also, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 88,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total value of C$553,238.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$724,327.38.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

