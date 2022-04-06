Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.52. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 541,624 shares traded.
AUMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.
The firm has a market cap of $78.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.07.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUMN. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Golden Minerals by 1,133.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 264,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 243,413 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Golden Minerals by 305.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 207,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Golden Minerals by 446.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 128,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.77% of the company’s stock.
About Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)
Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Minerals (AUMN)
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.