FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.30. FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF shares last traded at $21.07, with a volume of 4,652 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 276,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 272,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter.

