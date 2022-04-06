Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.09. Colonial Coal International shares last traded at C$2.01, with a volume of 22,181 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 24.65, a quick ratio of 24.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$351.50 million and a PE ratio of -223.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.14.

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, a coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of approximately 9,531 hectares; and the Flatbed coal property with eight coal licenses covering approximately 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

