French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.90

French Connection Group PLC (LON:FCCN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.90 ($0.23) and traded as high as GBX 29.80 ($0.39). French Connection Group shares last traded at GBX 29.55 ($0.39), with a volume of 18,750 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 28.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 17.90. The company has a market cap of £28.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79.
French Connection Group Company Profile (LON:FCCN)
