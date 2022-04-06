Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 128 ($1.68). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 128 ($1.68), with a volume of 3,146,238 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3.03 ($0.04).

The company has a market capitalization of £252.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 104.12.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa. The company also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services.

