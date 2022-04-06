CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust which principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located primarily in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is operated by CIM Group, a vertically integrated, owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary which includes in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing and property management capabilities and its affiliates. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CIM Commercial Trust in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CMCT opened at $7.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $181.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.53. CIM Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CIM Commercial Trust will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 17,923 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 218.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 71,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 49,184 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

