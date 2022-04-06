FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG) Stock Price Down 1.2%

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $141.57 and last traded at $141.75. Approximately 2,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $143.52.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.10.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.