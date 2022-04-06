BHP Group (LON:BHP) Given New GBX 2,500 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,300 ($30.16) to GBX 2,500 ($32.79) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.79) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.10) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.16) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.95) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.51) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,392.86 ($31.38).

BHP opened at GBX 2,977 ($39.04) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,613.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,260.44. The stock has a market cap of £150.71 billion and a PE ratio of 11.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,040 ($39.87).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.25%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

