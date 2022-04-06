Critical Comparison: Genius Sports (GENI) & The Competition

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Genius Sports to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Genius Sports has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genius Sports’ rivals have a beta of 1.58, indicating that their average stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Genius Sports and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genius Sports 0 1 8 0 2.89 Genius Sports Competitors 173 948 1749 53 2.58

Genius Sports presently has a consensus target price of $16.89, indicating a potential upside of 295.52%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 32.72%. Given Genius Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genius Sports and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Genius Sports $262.73 million -$592.75 million -0.65 Genius Sports Competitors $3.73 billion $36.18 million 14.42

Genius Sports’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Genius Sports. Genius Sports is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Genius Sports and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genius Sports -225.61% -52.87% -32.88% Genius Sports Competitors -209.77% -74.21% -27.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.4% of Genius Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Genius Sports rivals beat Genius Sports on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Genius Sports Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services. The company also provides live sports data collection; pre-game and in-game odds feeds; risk management services, including customer profiling, monitoring of incoming bets, automated acceptance and rejection of bets, and limit setting; live streaming services; creation, delivery, and measurement services for personalized online marketing campaigns; and fan engagement widgets for digital publishers that offer live game statistics and betting-related content. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

