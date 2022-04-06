Aviva’s (AV) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 530 ($6.95) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AV. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.08) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.30) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.69) to GBX 530 ($6.95) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Aviva to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 468 ($6.14) to GBX 480 ($6.30) in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.95) to GBX 520 ($6.82) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 511.43 ($6.71).

Get Aviva alerts:

AV stock opened at GBX 440 ($5.77) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 428.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 413.65. Aviva has a 12-month low of GBX 361.10 ($4.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 461 ($6.05). The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18. The company has a market cap of £16.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share. This represents a yield of 23.93%. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Aviva’s payout ratio is presently 44.27%.

In related news, insider Amanda Blanc purchased 131,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £501,364.40 ($657,527.08). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.93) per share, with a total value of £6,481.68 ($8,500.56).

Aviva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.