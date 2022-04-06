Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KGX. Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($102.20) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($118.68) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($101.10) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($105.49) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €93.15 ($102.37).

FRA:KGX opened at €59.86 ($65.78) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €73.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of €85.60. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($63.59) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($89.91).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

