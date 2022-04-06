Assura (LON:AGR) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Liberum Capital cut their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assura has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 82 ($1.08).

Shares of AGR stock opened at GBX 68.62 ($0.90) on Tuesday. Assura has a 12 month low of GBX 59.28 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 80.60 ($1.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 68.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Assura’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

