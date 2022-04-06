Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €250.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($274.73) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €281.00 ($308.79) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a €240.00 ($263.74) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($280.22) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($258.24) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €265.00 ($291.21) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €247.75 ($272.25).
Shares of FRA ALV opened at €216.10 ($237.47) on Tuesday. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($183.85) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($227.25). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €214.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is €207.46.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
