Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €250.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($274.73) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €281.00 ($308.79) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a €240.00 ($263.74) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($280.22) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($258.24) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €265.00 ($291.21) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €247.75 ($272.25).

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €216.10 ($237.47) on Tuesday. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($183.85) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($227.25). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €214.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is €207.46.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.