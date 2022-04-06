Fevertree Drinks (FEVR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON: FEVR) in the last few weeks:

4/1/2022 – Fevertree Drinks had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,600 ($20.98) price target on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Fevertree Drinks had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/24/2022 – Fevertree Drinks had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,600 ($20.98) price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Fevertree Drinks had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,600 ($34.10) to GBX 2,250 ($29.51). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Fevertree Drinks had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,200 ($41.97) to GBX 3,030 ($39.74). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Fevertree Drinks had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,500 ($45.90) to GBX 3,350 ($43.93). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Fevertree Drinks was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 1,650 ($21.64) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,000 ($26.23).

2/8/2022 – Fevertree Drinks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

LON:FEVR opened at GBX 1,805.92 ($23.68) on Wednesday. Fevertree Drinks Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,456.09 ($19.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,871 ($37.65). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,886.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,309.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 53.37 ($0.70) per share. This is a boost from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

