Fevertree Drinks (FEVR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON: FEVR) in the last few weeks:
- 4/1/2022 – Fevertree Drinks had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,600 ($20.98) price target on the stock.
- 3/25/2022 – Fevertree Drinks had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 3/24/2022 – Fevertree Drinks had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,600 ($20.98) price target on the stock.
- 3/24/2022 – Fevertree Drinks had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,600 ($34.10) to GBX 2,250 ($29.51). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2022 – Fevertree Drinks had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,200 ($41.97) to GBX 3,030 ($39.74). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2022 – Fevertree Drinks had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,500 ($45.90) to GBX 3,350 ($43.93). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2022 – Fevertree Drinks was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 1,650 ($21.64) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,000 ($26.23).
- 2/8/2022 – Fevertree Drinks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
LON:FEVR opened at GBX 1,805.92 ($23.68) on Wednesday. Fevertree Drinks Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,456.09 ($19.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,871 ($37.65). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,886.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,309.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 53.37 ($0.70) per share. This is a boost from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.
