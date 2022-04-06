Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HLTH. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Nobilis Health from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nobilis Health from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. Nobilis Health has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $22.55.

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The healthcare company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. As a group, research analysts expect that Nobilis Health will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Nobilis Health during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Nobilis Health during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Nobilis Health during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth about $83,000.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

