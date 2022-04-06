Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:KEP opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. Korea Electric Power has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $12.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The utilities provider reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

