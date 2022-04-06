Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE:KEP opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. Korea Electric Power has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $12.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The utilities provider reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter.
About Korea Electric Power (Get Rating)
Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.
