Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.50.

Shares of JKHY opened at $203.75 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $204.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $3,147,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $11,593,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $2,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

