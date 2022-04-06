Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSTG opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.77. Wayside Technology Group has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $36.69.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.51 million for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 19.37%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Wayside Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.34%.

In other news, VP Vito Legrottaglie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayside Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 272.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 210.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

