StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceSource International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

SREV stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.21. ServiceSource International has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $126.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.68.

ServiceSource International ( NASDAQ:SREV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $55.80 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 47,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,141.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 542,809 shares of company stock valued at $642,008 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ServiceSource International in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ServiceSource International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in ServiceSource International in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 57,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

