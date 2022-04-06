AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

AZZ opened at $47.89 on Tuesday. AZZ has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.37.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. AZZ had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. AZZ’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in AZZ by 46.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in AZZ by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in AZZ in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in AZZ in the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in AZZ in the third quarter worth $220,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

