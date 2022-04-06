MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €235.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($258.24) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €238.00 ($261.54) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €208.00 ($228.57) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €208.00 ($228.57) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($254.95) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($247.25) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €221.47 ($243.37).

Shares of MTX stock opened at €196.95 ($216.43) on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €161.55 ($177.53) and a 52-week high of €224.90 ($247.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €201.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €192.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

